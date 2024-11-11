PFA Disposed Of 12000 Ltr Adulterated Milk
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 12:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In a significant move to combat the widespread issue of milk adulteration, the Punjab food Authority (PFA) has intensified its crackdown on the milk mafia, conducting extensive inspections across Lahore. The operation has led to the seizure and disposal of 12,000 liters of adulterated milk in just a single day.
As part of the ongoing effort, 80,000 liters of milk were thoroughly checked, and 12,000 liters were found to be contaminated with harmful additives, including water, powdered milk, and reduced fat content. This milk was immediately disposed of to ensure public safety.
The PFA inspected 45 milk-carrying vehicles entering Lahore, with 40 passing the quality checks, while the remaining five were found to be carrying adulterated milk.
The inspections were conducted at key entry points into the city, including Babu Sabu, Thokar Niaz Baig, and Ravi Bridge in the early morning hours.
Asim Javed, the Director-General of the Punjab Food Authority, stated that the adulterated milk posed serious health risks, potentially leading to stomach, liver, and intestinal diseases. "The continuous monitoring and testing of milk supplies have led to an improvement in quality, and we are committed to eliminating this illegal practice," he said.
The crackdown comes as part of a larger strategy to eliminate fraudulent practices in the dairy sector. The DG emphasized that there is no place for milk adulterators in Punjab and assured that those involved in the illegal trade would not be allowed to operate.
