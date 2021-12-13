PFA disposed of 1400-liter Adulterated milk

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA), Dairy Safety team on Monday disposed of adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city.

According to the PFA spokesman, PFA teams launched a crackdown against adulterated milk and checked the quality of the milk at different shops in the city.

The PFA team found eight shopkeepers involved in the sale of adulterated milk who used various chemicals to thicken it.

The PFA team imposed a fine of Rs 48,000 and also disposed of 1400 litres of adulterated milk.

The DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that crackdown against the dairy shops would continue without any discrimination.