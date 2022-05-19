UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposed Of 3200 Liters Adulterated Milk

Published May 19, 2022 | 11:30 AM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown on vendors involved in selling adulterated milk in Gagu Mandi.

According to PFA sources, the PFA raid team raided different shops of milk in the city and checked the standard of milk.

The PFA inspected 22 dairy shops and found 3200 liters of milk which was not hazardous.

The PFA disposed of 3,200 liters of adulterated milk after testing its lactose.

PFA would continue such raids on a daily basis for the eradication of selling adulterated milk, said PFA Sources.

