PFA disposed of 700-liter Adulterated milk

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The dairy safety team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed of adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Friday.

According to PFA spokesman, the PFA teams launched a crackdown against adulterated milk and checked quality of the milk at different shops in the city.

The PFA team found thirteen shopkeepers involved in selling adulterated milk in which different chemicals were used for thickness.

The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 50,000 and also disposed of 700 liters adulterated milk.

The senior official PFA said that crackdown against the milk shops would continue without any discrimination.