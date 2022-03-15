UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposed Of 940-liters Adulterated Milk

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 04:27 PM

The Dairy Safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Tuesday after noon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Dairy Safety team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed of adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Tuesday after noon.

According to PFA spokesman, the PFA teams launched a crackdown against adulterated milk and checked quality of the milk at different shops in the city.

The PFA team found 18 shopkeepers involved in selling adulterated milk in which different chemicals were used for thickness.

The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 92,000 and also disposed of 940 liters adulterated milk. The senior official PFA said that crackdown against the milk shops would continue without any discrimination.

