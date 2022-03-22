UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposed Off 1300 Litre Adulterated Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 04:24 PM

PFA disposed off 1300 litre adulterated milk

The Dairy Safety Team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed off adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Dairy Safety Team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed off adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Tuesday.

According to PFA spokesman, the PFA teams launched a crackdown against adulterated milk and checked quality of the milk at different shops in the city.

The PFA team found sixteen shopkeepers involved in selling adulterated milk in which different chemicals were used for thickness. The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 120,000 to these shopkeepers and also disposed of 1300 litres adulterated milk.The senior official PFA said that crackdown against the milk shops would continue without any discrimination.

