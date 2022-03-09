UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposed Off 2100 Liters Adulterated Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 01:29 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) team has raided and disposed 2100 liters adulterated milk on Wednesday.

According to official sources,The PFA team alongwith police raided at 22 milk shops across the city and recovered milk which was being prepared with unhygienic powder and detergents .

The team disposed off the milk and got registered case against the involved shopkeepers.

