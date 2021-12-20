UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposed Off 2800-liters Adulterated Milk

The Dairy Safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Monday disposed off adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Dairy Safety team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) Monday disposed off adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city.

According to PFA spokesman, the PFA teams launched a crackdown against adulterated milk and checked its quality at different shops in the city.

The PFA team found 13 shopkeepers involved in selling adulterated milk in which different chemicals were used for thickness.

The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 2 lakh rupees and also disposed off 2800 liters adulterated milk.

The DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Nawana said that crackdown against the milk shops would continue without any discrimination.

