UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposed Off 600 Liters Adultrated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 09:06 PM

PFA disposed off 600 liters Adultrated milk

The Dairy Safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Dairy Safety team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed of adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Monday.

According to PFA spoksman, the PFA team launched a crackdown against adulterated milk and checked quality of the milk at different shops in the city.

The PFA team found eleven shopkeepers involved in selling adulterated milk in which different chemicals were used for thickness.

The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 98000 and also disposed of 600litres adulterated milk.

The senior official PFA said that crackdown against the milk shops would continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine

Recent Stories

Contingents reach to feature in sports events of H ..

Contingents reach to feature in sports events of Horse & Cattle Show being held ..

19 seconds ago
 Kite flying ban implemented strictly

Kite flying ban implemented strictly

21 seconds ago
 29,338 candidates to contest KP's second phase LG ..

29,338 candidates to contest KP's second phase LG polls

23 seconds ago
 89 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Sindh

89 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Sindh

25 seconds ago
 Foreign Secretary, Germany's Special Representativ ..

Foreign Secretary, Germany's Special Representative discuss situation in Afghani ..

3 minutes ago
 Shaheed Inspector Mian Imran Abbas paid tribute

Shaheed Inspector Mian Imran Abbas paid tribute

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>