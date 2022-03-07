PFA disposed off 600 liters Adultrated milk

The Dairy Safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Dairy Safety team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed of adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Monday.

According to PFA spoksman, the PFA team launched a crackdown against adulterated milk and checked quality of the milk at different shops in the city.

The PFA team found eleven shopkeepers involved in selling adulterated milk in which different chemicals were used for thickness.

The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 98000 and also disposed of 600litres adulterated milk.

The senior official PFA said that crackdown against the milk shops would continue without any discrimination.