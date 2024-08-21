PFA disposes 2,500 liters adulterated milk

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has disposed off 2,500 litres of adulterated milk which was being transported in vehicles to Rawalpindi district on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by PFA office,the team with coordination of district administration checked a milk-carrying vehicle by putting barricade near Chak Mubarak of Bhera tehsil.

The team checked the milk through mobile laboratory and wasted 2,500 litres over adulteration on the spot.

On the report of PFA team,Bhera police registered cases against Azhar Hayyat,Khalid Mehmood and Ghulam Raza Sherazi over authority’s rules violation.