PFA disposes 480 liters contaminated milk:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority team discarded 480 liters of contaminated milk in the city here on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by PFA, a food safety team caught a milk seller during checking at entry points of the city and recovered 480 liters contaminated milk from him.

The team destroyed the unhygienic milk and got registered a case against the accused in Factory Area police station.

Meanwhile, the PFA team also got registered cases against three persons for adulteration in Khoya and red chilies at concerned police stations.

Citizens could inform about adulteration in food items on PFA helpline 1223, a PFA spokesman said.