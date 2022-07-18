PFA disposes of 1,000-liter unhygienic oil

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated 1,000 litres of substandard and unhygienic cooking oil here Monday.

According to PFA spokesman, on a tip-off, the PFA team raided in the Potohar town area and disposed of around 1,000-litre poor quality cooking oil on the spot, which was prepared from the intestines and fats of animals.

He said the prepared oil was sold to low-priced hotels and fast food.

He added that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure hygienic food to the residents, and no compromise would be made with those who were playing with the health of citizens.

