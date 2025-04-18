PFA disposes of 10,000 litres contaminated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) In a major operation to enforce food safety standards, Food Authority disposed of more than 10,000 liters of contaminated milk, over 2,000 frozen dairy sticks (kulfi), 36 kilograms of expired items, and 56 packets of prohibited Chinese salt during a large-scale inspection drive.

The action was carried out at nine food outlets in various parts of the city including Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Kot Addu, 5 Marla Scheme, and Chowk Sardar.Following brief inspections by Food Authority officials,a total fine of Rs 219,000 was imposed on the spot for violations of food safety laws.

Director General of the Food Authority, Asim Javed, said in a statement that the operation was part of an ongoing effort to eliminate substandard and hazardous food products from the market.

“We are utilizing all available resources to protect the public from unhygienic and unsafe food items,” he stated.

During the operation,four grocery stores were fined Rs 85,000 for selling prohibited Chinese salt,several shops were fined Rs 42,000 for preparing frozen dairy sticks using artificial sweeteners,two prominent food units were fined Rs 70,000 for storing and selling expired food items, while a bakery was penalized Rs 15,000 for maintaining an unhygienic environment.

The DG said that all businesses involved in food distribution were being strictly monitored. He added that all available resources were being used to protect the public from unhygienic and substandard food items.