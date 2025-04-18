Open Menu

PFA Disposes Of 10,000 Litres Contaminated Milk

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 12:20 PM

PFA disposes of 10,000 litres contaminated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) In a major operation to enforce food safety standards, Food Authority disposed of more than 10,000 liters of contaminated milk, over 2,000 frozen dairy sticks (kulfi), 36 kilograms of expired items, and 56 packets of prohibited Chinese salt during a large-scale inspection drive.

The action was carried out at nine food outlets in various parts of the city including Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Kot Addu, 5 Marla Scheme, and Chowk Sardar.Following brief inspections by Food Authority officials,a total fine of Rs 219,000 was imposed on the spot for violations of food safety laws.

Director General of the Food Authority, Asim Javed, said in a statement that the operation was part of an ongoing effort to eliminate substandard and hazardous food products from the market.

“We are utilizing all available resources to protect the public from unhygienic and unsafe food items,” he stated.

During the operation,four grocery stores were fined Rs 85,000 for selling prohibited Chinese salt,several shops were fined Rs 42,000 for preparing frozen dairy sticks using artificial sweeteners,two prominent food units were fined Rs 70,000 for storing and selling expired food items, while a bakery was penalized Rs 15,000 for maintaining an unhygienic environment.

The DG said that all businesses involved in food distribution were being strictly monitored. He added that all available resources were being used to protect the public from unhygienic and substandard food items.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

12 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

12 hours ago
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

13 hours ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

13 hours ago
 Formation of National Minorities Commission in fin ..

Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..

13 hours ago
 Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation agai ..

Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

13 hours ago
 Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho ..

Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held

13 hours ago
 World economy likely to avoid recession despite ta ..

World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan