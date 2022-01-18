PFA disposes of 1,055 liter adulterated milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 1,055 liter adulterated milk during a crack down here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed of 1,055 liter adulterated milk during a crack down here on Tuesday.

The action was taken under supervision of Additional Director Operations South Muhammad Mubashir Rehman.

According to DG PFA Rifaqat Ali Niswana, about 22,000 liter of milk was tested in four districts of the division with total fine worth Rs. 134,000 was imposed for adulteration.

Giving details, the DG said that about 52 trucks stuffed with milk and its shops were inspected in Lodhran, where 440 liter was destroyed.

As many as 14 sale spots were checked in Khanewal and 350 liter of adulterated milk was wasted on the spot.

About 230 liter adulterated milk was destroyed after inspecting 31 Malik shops operating in Vehari.

Milk quantity was checked with help of modern lactoscan-machine.

A mixture of water and detergents was found in the discarded milk, Rafaqat Ali Niswana concluded.