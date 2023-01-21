UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Of 1,080 Litre Chemically Contaminated Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operation against adulterated milk in the city and disposed of 1,080 litres of impure milk during inspection of 171 milk carrier vehicles, here on Friday.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik, dairy safety teams placed screening pickets at six entry and exit points of Lahore including Gajjumata, Ada Plot, Babu Sabu Interchange, Ravi Toll Plaza, Saggian Bridge and Sundar Multan Road.

Muddassir Malik said that the quality of 223,840 litres of milk was examined by modern lactoscan machines during the operation. As many as 27 maunds of milk was discarded after proving contamination of polluted water, hazardous powdered and urea in the milk during the tests.

He said that adulterated ingredients are usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk. He further said that the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users' health. It is mandatory for food business operators (FBOs) to adopt and follow the PFA's law otherwise, strict action will be taken against violators, he added.

The director general further said the food authority has been providing a door-to-door free milk testing facility to citizens and telling them about the quality of milk that is being used in their houses on a daily basis. He has requested people to pay a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200ml raw milk to get it tested free of cost.

