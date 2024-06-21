Open Menu

PFA Disposes Of 10800 Substandard Kulfis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 11:50 AM

PFA disposes of 10800 substandard kulfis

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) claimed to have disposed of about 10800 substandard kulfis (frozen milk desert) with 100 liter adulterated milk mixture on Friday.

Official sportsman said owners of kulfi units were find collectively over Rs 30000 on the spot after crackdown.

Operational units were running in Sanawan and Kot Addu.

Substandard kind of flavour with open dye were being used in preparation of the frozen desert, it was said.

DG PFA said in a statement that nobody would be allowed to play with lives of people, especially children whose favorite dish is kulfi.

Moreover, brick value of kulfi was relatively short, it was said.

He said action against adulteration mafia would be continued in future as well.

