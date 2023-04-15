PFA disposes of 1,300 litres substandard milk

UrduPoint.com

Published April 15, 2023

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fake milk production unit in Kot Chaudhrian Wala Kasur and disposed of 1,300 litres of substandard milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fake milk production unit in Kot Chaudhrian Wala Kasur and disposed of 1,300 litres of substandard milk.

The PFA spokesman told media here on Saturday that the authority also caught the milk adulteration mafia red-handed and seized a huge quantity of skimmed milk powder, vegetable oil, plastic drums, a mixing machine and a loader rickshaw after rooting the unit.

He said that fabricated milk was being produced with the help of skimmed powder, oil and polluted water.

Meanwhile, the PFA team also conducted the milk samples for laboratory tests and the results were found not up to the mark as defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

During the test, the milk was found lacking natural nutrients and fat, he said.

He said that PFA has lodged an FIR against three accused on account of adulteration in the nearest police station. Hundreds of litres of fabricated milk were to be supplied to different milk shops and milkmen in the provincial metropolis. The use of fabricated or substandard milk causes stomach, intestine and other diseases.

PFA spokesperson appealed to the public to inform the food authority on the 1223 helpline number or social media accounts against the enemies of public health.

