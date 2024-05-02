PFA Disposes Of 1320 Adulterated Milk
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Punjab Food Authority disposed of about 1320 liters of adulterated milk after holding a picket at the main highway, official spokesman said.
The food safety team checked over 45 vehicles carrying milk during the blockade in which a mixing of undesired ingredients was unearthed.
Overall Rs. 15,000 was fined to owners of the milk vehicles.
DG PFA, Asim Javed said the traces of water and chemicals besides a shortage of essential fats were discovered in the milk while checking through the lacto machine.
He said the entire liquid was disposed of on the spot. He vowed that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of commoners.
He said milk is essential need for the living being but some nefarious elements are out and least cared about the health of the people.
He termed the adulterators the criminals of society.
He appealed masses to cooperate with PFA's members to deter the movement of adulteration mafia found in their surroundings.
Recent Stories
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parents persuaded to end boycott of anti-polio campign in Khyber4 minutes ago
-
Chairman Sukkur Board visits various exam centres4 minutes ago
-
HEC announces Moroccan scholarships for students14 minutes ago
-
MA,MSc, M.Com final exams to start from May 13 in Sukkur AIOU center: Musvi14 minutes ago
-
Dolphin police arrest robber14 minutes ago
-
First virtual women police station inaugurated in Punjab34 minutes ago
-
Father kills son34 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 66 bln in nine months44 minutes ago
-
Three dacoit gangs busted54 minutes ago
-
Education ministry organises 7-day teachers training workshop54 minutes ago
-
SSC exams begin amid strict security across Sukkur division54 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s farmer leader appreciates govt1 hour ago