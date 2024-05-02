PFA disposes of 1320 adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Punjab Food Authority disposed of about 1320 liters of adulterated milk after holding a picket at the main highway, official spokesman said.

The food safety team checked over 45 vehicles carrying milk during the blockade in which a mixing of undesired ingredients was unearthed.

Overall Rs. 15,000 was fined to owners of the milk vehicles.

DG PFA, Asim Javed said the traces of water and chemicals besides a shortage of essential fats were discovered in the milk while checking through the lacto machine.

He said the entire liquid was disposed of on the spot. He vowed that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of commoners.

He said milk is essential need for the living being but some nefarious elements are out and least cared about the health of the people.

He termed the adulterators the criminals of society.

He appealed masses to cooperate with PFA's members to deter the movement of adulteration mafia found in their surroundings.