PFA Disposes Of 1,500 Litre Adulterated Milk

Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

PFA disposes of 1,500 litre adulterated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded a total of 1,500 litres of adulterated milk, being transported on a vehicle from Phool Nagar for supplying to different local shops in the provincial metropolis.

The action was taken against milk supplier on the tip-off by placing a screening picket under the supervision of dairy safety officer.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the authority was taking strict action against milk adulterators to control their wicked practice. He said that teams had examined 5,000 litre milk amongst 37.

5 maunds tainted milk was disposed of during inspection through mobile laboratory. He said that the milk contained chemicals and whey powder besides the low level of LR in it.

The director general said that the availability of nutritious food for the public was a responsibility of the PFA. Dairy safety teams were checking milk shops and vehicles on a daily basis as per SOPs.

On the other hand, PFA sealed many eateries, penalized dozens of food business operators besides discarding a huge quantity of unwholesome food across Punjab.

