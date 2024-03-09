PFA Disposes Of 1500 Litres adulterated milk
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a dairy farm in Khanpur Bagga Sher and disposed of 1,500 liters of adulterated milk.
The PFA food safety team, led by Director of Operations South Shahzad Magsi, inspected the farm and found a lack of fat in the milk due to water adulteration.
The team disposed of 40 kg of fungus-infected cream and also imposed a 35,000 Rupee fine on the dairy farm owners for the violations.
APP/kmr-sak
