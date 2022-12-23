UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Of 15,000 Litre Spurious Drinks

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 07:59 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 15,000 litres of drinks and 300kg of loose colours along with hazardous chemicals besides confiscating 1,000 empty bottles, here on Friday.

The authority unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands in the provincial metropolis and registered a case against the adulterators on account of adulteration and counterfeiting.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that fake drinks were being prepared with non-food grade colours, harmful chemicals and contaminated water. He said that drinks without formulas might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases.

The raiding team arrested two accused from the spot and handed them over to the police while registering a first information report (FIR) against them in the nearest police station.

He said that fake bottles were to be supplied to local shops and restaurants in the city at a cheap rate.

During the operation, PFA not only disposed of fake drinks but also confiscated 1,000 empty bottles, lids, fake labels, gas cylinders and other machinery. He further said that excessive carbonated drink use can lead to the development of serious problems including osteoporosis, heart disease, hypertension, kidney stone and diabetes.

Muddassir Malik said that the authority would take strict action against substandard food points under the zero-tolerance policy.

He appealed to citizens to inform PFA on the helpline 1223, Facebook or website in case of witnessed fake beverage factories or substandard food in their surroundings to register their complaints.

