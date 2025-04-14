PFA Disposes Of 1,500kg Sick Chickens
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a large-scale crackdown across Lahore to ensure the provision of safe and hygienic food, following the directions of Director General Asim Javed.
In an early morning operation, PFA food safety teams inspected 18 breakfast points, 19 meat suppliers and checked over 51,450 kilograms of chicken. During the inspection, 1,500 kilograms of diseased chickens were confiscated and safely disposed of.
Due to poor hygiene and substandard conditions, one breakfast outlet was sealed, and a total of PKR 270,000 in fines was imposed across various establishments. At Lahore's Tollinton Market, inspections of 19 meat suppliers and warehouses led to additional fines of PKR 97,000.
DG Food Authority Asim Javed revealed that the confiscated diseased poultry meat was being prepared for distribution to various retail shops. He further stated that a breakfast point was sealed due to alarming sanitary conditions, including an infestation of cockroaches, flies, and mosquitoes in the kitchen area.
“We are committed to ensuring the supply of quality food and are actively cracking down on the adulteration mafia,” said DG Asim Javed. “Compliance with food safety regulations is essential for anyone involved in the food business in Punjab,” he added.
