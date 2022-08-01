PFA disposes of 1,600-litre adulterated milk

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Monday discarded 1,600 liters adulterated milk after finding a low level of lactometer reading and natural fats.

According to the spokesperson for PFA, food safety teams inspected 60,000 litres of milk in 52 vehicles by setting up pickets at the entrance of city.

The teams discarded 1,600-litre milk on-the-spot after identifying all types of adulteration within the milk, while fines were imposed on 17 milk suppliers for violations of hygiene rules.