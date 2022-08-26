UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Of 1,600 Litres Of Adulterated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA)), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets, disposed of 1,600 litres of adulterated milk in the Rawalpindi region on Friday.

According to the PFA spokesman, the PFA teams, under the supervision of veterinary specialists, held screening tests on the entry and exit points of the city at Islamabad Toll Plaza.

While checking, the teams tested several milk-supplying vehicles, and imposed heavy fine on four vehicles for transporting adulterated milk. Some 1,600-litre adulterated milk was disposed off during the drive, he added.

He said the PFA was trying to implement a milk pasteurization law to eliminate adulterated milk and asked the residents to get free-of-cost milk testing from the authority.

