PFA Disposes Of 2000 Kg Adulterated Red Chilli
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Friday disposed 2000 kg adulterated red chilli after checking two spices production units operating .
According to a spokesperson,PFA team led by Director Operation South,Shahzad Magassi inspected the two spices production units working at Noor Shah Talai Road,Kot Addu and seized 2000 kg spices with 37 kg packaging material for further inquiry.
DG Food Authority,Muhammad Asim Javed in statement to this regard informed that the two spices production unit were checked where the spices were being packed in boxes of famous brands.
During checking,it was found that the expired products were being re-packed and that a kind of tempering was going-on openly,DG added.
The spices sample were being forwarded to de laboratory for further checking,added the DG.
DG asked people to inform any kind of wrong or mispractice at 1223.
