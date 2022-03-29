UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Of 2030 Litre Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) wasted around 2030 litres adulterated milk during 'grand operation' launched in different parts of the district here Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) wasted around 2030 litres adulterated milk during 'grand operation' launched in different parts of the district here Tuesday.

According to statement issued from DG Food Authority, Rifaqat Ali, crackdown was held at Bahisti Pull of Rashidabad, Shah Jamal and Jhang Road, some five kilometres away from the district.

He said manufacturing of famous brand of ghee was also brought to halt at Jhang road after proving its sample failed under standard parameters. Similarly, production of water filtration plant was ordered to be closed following increased level of arsenic found in the liquid.

The official vowed to continue action against adulteration unabated until having complete standard of quality products in markets.

