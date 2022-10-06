UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Of 2,400 Litres Of Contaminated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 12:04 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets on Wednesday, disposed of 2,400 litres of adulterated milk in the Rawalpindi region.

According to the PFA spokesman, the PFA teams, under the supervision of veterinary specialists, held screening tests at MotorwayToll Plaza.

While checking, the teams tested 49,000 litres of milk and found 2,400-litre milk contaminated.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 120,000 on four milk suppliers for transporting unclean milk.

He said that PFA was trying to implement a milk pasteurization law to eliminate adulterated milk and asked the residents to get free-of-cost milk testing from PFA.

