Open Menu

PFA Disposes Of 248 Liters Expired Beverages

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PFA disposes of 248 liters expired beverages

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday disposed of 248 liters expired

dated beverage and 5 kg of expired food products during operations

at Bosan Road, 18 Kassi and surrounding areas.

During the operations two hotels were fined Rs 40,000 for using banned

Chinese salt in food preparation, while a grocery store faced a fine of

Rs 50,000 for selling expired cold drinks.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed said: "We are closely monitoring the

food production and its sale from small vendors to large businesses

and strict action was being taken against the violators.

The PFA would continue its crackdown against violators to ensure

adulteration free food to every citizen of the province.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Road Sale Sunday From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates Council for Rural Development announces l ..

Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

6 hours ago
 'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: St ..

'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study

12 hours ago
 De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at ..

De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup

15 hours ago
 Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2 ..

Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month

15 hours ago
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last maj ..

Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..

15 hours ago
 Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over de ..

Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues

15 hours ago
 Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish ..

Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

16 hours ago
 Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming re ..

Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan