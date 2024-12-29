PFA Disposes Of 248 Liters Expired Beverages
Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday disposed of 248 liters expired
dated beverage and 5 kg of expired food products during operations
at Bosan Road, 18 Kassi and surrounding areas.
During the operations two hotels were fined Rs 40,000 for using banned
Chinese salt in food preparation, while a grocery store faced a fine of
Rs 50,000 for selling expired cold drinks.
PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed said: "We are closely monitoring the
food production and its sale from small vendors to large businesses
and strict action was being taken against the violators.
The PFA would continue its crackdown against violators to ensure
adulteration free food to every citizen of the province.
