PFA disposes of 248 liters expired beverages

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday disposed of 248 liters expired

dated beverage and 5 kg of expired food products during operations

at Bosan Road, 18 Kassi and surrounding areas.

During the operations two hotels were fined Rs 40,000 for using banned

Chinese salt in food preparation, while a grocery store faced a fine of

Rs 50,000 for selling expired cold drinks.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed said: "We are closely monitoring the

food production and its sale from small vendors to large businesses

and strict action was being taken against the violators.

The PFA would continue its crackdown against violators to ensure

adulteration free food to every citizen of the province.