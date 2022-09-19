UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Of 3,960 Rotten Eggs, 300 Litres Of Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PFA disposes of 3,960 rotten eggs, 300 litres of adulterated milk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA)), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets on Monday, disposed of 3,960 expired eggs and 300 litres of adulterated milk in the Rawalpindi region.

According to the PFA spokesman, the PFA teams, under the supervision of veterinary specialists, inspected various dairy shops at the Band Khana road and, while testing 900-litre milk, found 300-litre milk impure.

Meanwhile, on a tip-off, the PFA teams raided two bakeries in the Rawal town area and discarded 3,960 rotten eggs on the spot.

A fine of Rs 30,000 was also imposed on a bakery owner for preparing food items with expired eggs.

He said that PFA was trying to implement a milk pasteurization law to eliminate adulterated milk and asked the residents to get free-of-cost milk testing from PFA.

