PFA disposes of 3999 liters adulterated milk

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) team has raided at three different milk factories in the city and seized 3999 liters adulterated milk on Sunday.

According to PFA spokesman, PFA team along with police raided at Aslam milk factory situated at near Larri adda, Feroz milk suppliers and Al Makah Milk factory and recovered 3999 liters milk which was being prepared with unhygienic powder and detergents in these three factories .

The factories owners used to supply the milk to various districts after preparing into big chillers.

The team disposed of the seized milk and got registered case against the factory owners.