UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Of 400 Liter Substandard Juice

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Punjab Food Authority unearthed a fake beverage factory and seized a huge quantity of substandard juices from Shorkot city on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority unearthed a fake beverage factory and seized a huge quantity of substandard juices from Shorkot city on Friday.

A spokesperson for the authority said that on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid at New Haq Nawaz traders in Shorkot city and seized over 400 liters of substandard mango juices which was being packed as a famous juice brand.

The team disposed of the juice on the spot.

The fake juice was being supplied in the whereabouts of the city.

