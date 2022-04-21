UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Of 42 Liter Soda Water, 5 Kg Substandard Ingredients

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 06:12 PM

PFA disposes of 42 liter soda water, 5 kg substandard ingredients

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 42 liter soda water and five kg substandard ingredients used for preparing different food items during a crackdown conducted across the division on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 42 liter soda water and five kg substandard ingredients used for preparing different food items during a crackdown conducted across the division on Thursday.

According to DG Food Authority Shoeb Jadoon, the food safety teams screened restaurants, local snack units, bakeries and soda water units in Multan, Mian Channu, Vehari and Lodhran.

A famous restaurant operating in Sher Shah area of Multan was fined about Rs 30,000 for using rotten vegetables in their kitchen.

A factory preparing papuri was sealed at Shujan Pur road here for spotting dead flies into its pre-ready mixture.

A bakery was fined worth Rs 20,000 due to use of spurious clour mixing and unhygienic situation into the preparation unit.

A restaurant working in Mian Channu was fined worth Rs 15,000 for selling expired pizza and using defective oil for preparing other fast food items.

Two water plants working in Lodhran and Mian Channu were fined Rs 12,000 each for mixing artificial sweetener to sweeten its water.

Shoeb Jadoon warned of meeting adulterators with iron hands to protect health of commoners.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Water Oil Road Lodhran Vehari National University

Recent Stories

Govt expedites work on Naulong Dam in Jhal Magsi

Govt expedites work on Naulong Dam in Jhal Magsi

22 seconds ago
 DC for ensuring cleanliness ahead of Shab-i-Qadar

DC for ensuring cleanliness ahead of Shab-i-Qadar

24 seconds ago
 Sindh govt set up flour stalls in city

Sindh govt set up flour stalls in city

25 seconds ago
 Completion of uplift projects atop priorities of K ..

Completion of uplift projects atop priorities of KP Govt: Mahmood

29 seconds ago
 Suleman Syed completes MPhil in Biotechnology

Suleman Syed completes MPhil in Biotechnology

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament Extends Martial Law for 30 Da ..

Ukrainian Parliament Extends Martial Law for 30 Days - Lawmaker

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.