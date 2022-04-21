PFA disposes of 42 liter soda water, 5 kg substandard ingredients

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 42 liter soda water and five kg substandard ingredients used for preparing different food items during a crackdown conducted across the division on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 42 liter soda water and five kg substandard ingredients used for preparing different food items during a crackdown conducted across the division on Thursday.

According to DG Food Authority Shoeb Jadoon, the food safety teams screened restaurants, local snack units, bakeries and soda water units in Multan, Mian Channu, Vehari and Lodhran.

A famous restaurant operating in Sher Shah area of Multan was fined about Rs 30,000 for using rotten vegetables in their kitchen.

A factory preparing papuri was sealed at Shujan Pur road here for spotting dead flies into its pre-ready mixture.

A bakery was fined worth Rs 20,000 due to use of spurious clour mixing and unhygienic situation into the preparation unit.

A restaurant working in Mian Channu was fined worth Rs 15,000 for selling expired pizza and using defective oil for preparing other fast food items.

Two water plants working in Lodhran and Mian Channu were fined Rs 12,000 each for mixing artificial sweetener to sweeten its water.

Shoeb Jadoon warned of meeting adulterators with iron hands to protect health of commoners.