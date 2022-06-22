PFA disposes of 4,200 liters of drinks

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday unearthed a fake carbonated drink manufacturing factory and wasted 4,200 liters substandard drinks.

According to a spokesman for the PFA, a food safety team, on a tip-off, conducted a raid at the factory in Piplan where inferior quality juices and carbonated drinks had been manufacturing.

He added that the accused were preparing products with artificial flavour, loose coloursand hazardous chemicals. To which, the PFA seized 4,200 liters of substandard drinks.

The PFA got registered a case against the factory owner, he added.