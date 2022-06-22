UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Of 4,200 Liters Of Drinks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PFA disposes of 4,200 liters of drinks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday unearthed a fake carbonated drink manufacturing factory and wasted 4,200 liters substandard drinks.

According to a spokesman for the PFA, a food safety team, on a tip-off, conducted a raid at the factory in Piplan where inferior quality juices and carbonated drinks had been manufacturing.

He added that the accused were preparing products with artificial flavour, loose coloursand hazardous chemicals. To which, the PFA seized 4,200 liters of substandard drinks.

The PFA got registered a case against the factory owner, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Piplan

Recent Stories

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

6 minutes ago
 The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdes ..

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for ..

35 minutes ago
 Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

46 minutes ago
 Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Paki ..

Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

1 hour ago
 Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.