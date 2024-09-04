PFA disposes of 450 kg expired tea leaf

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Wednesday to have

seized about 450 kg expired tea leaf of a national brand from

a factory.

According to PFA Punjab director general, a team of PFA

raided at the packaging unit of a factory located at 88-A/10R

and found expired tea leaf being packed in boxes.

The PFA

team has disposed of the seized tea leaf after imposing a fine

of Rs 200,000 on the factory owner.

Provision of standard and quality food items was the mission

of Authority, DG added.