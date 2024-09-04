PFA Disposes Of 450 Kg Expired Tea Leaf
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Wednesday to have
seized about 450 kg expired tea leaf of a national brand from
a factory.
According to PFA Punjab director general, a team of PFA
raided at the packaging unit of a factory located at 88-A/10R
and found expired tea leaf being packed in boxes.
The PFA
team has disposed of the seized tea leaf after imposing a fine
of Rs 200,000 on the factory owner.
Provision of standard and quality food items was the mission
of Authority, DG added.
