Open Menu

PFA Disposes Of 450 Kg Expired Tea Leaf

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM

PFA disposes of 450 kg expired tea leaf

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Wednesday to have

seized about 450 kg expired tea leaf of a national brand from

a factory.

According to PFA Punjab director general, a team of PFA

raided at the packaging unit of a factory located at 88-A/10R

and found expired tea leaf being packed in boxes.

The PFA

team has disposed of the seized tea leaf after imposing a fine

of Rs 200,000 on the factory owner.

Provision of standard and quality food items was the mission

of Authority, DG added.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine From

Recent Stories

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

29 minutes ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

12 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

14 hours ago
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

18 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

18 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

22 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

22 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

24 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan