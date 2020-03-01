UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Disposes Of 5500 Litre Chemically Contaminated Milk

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 10:10 PM

PFA disposes of 5500 litre chemically contaminated milk

LAHORE, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown against adulterated milk in Punjab.

During the operation, dairy safety teams set up picket for checking milk quality on Kasur road Mustafa Abad Toll Plaza and caught 5500-litre adulterated milk.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the teams had inspected 32500 litre milk and disposed of more than 147 chemically contaminated milk loaded on different milk supply vehicles.

He said that milk was disposed of over the contamination of polluted water and urea in it and having a low level of Lactometer Reading.

He said that the provincial food regulatory body was vigilantly monitoring the suspicions activities of food business operators. He said "Tainted milk may damage the health of children as well as elders." Dairy safety teams were regularly inspecting the supply across the province.

Irfan Memon appealed the public to report any suspicious activities relatedto food adulteration, especially in milk, pointing out that all the informationreceived would be kept confidential to protect the privacy of informer.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Water Vehicles Road Kasur Reading May All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

16 minutes ago

FAHR grants flexible working hours to mothers of n ..

46 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of Kha ..

46 minutes ago

Saud Al Qasimi receives Anglican Bishop of Episcop ..

1 hour ago

MoF holds workshop on federal governmentâ€™s trans ..

3 hours ago

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadershipâ€™s happin ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.