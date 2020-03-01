PFA disposes of 5500 litre chemically contaminated milk

LAHORE, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its crackdown against adulterated milk in Punjab.

During the operation, dairy safety teams set up picket for checking milk quality on Kasur road Mustafa Abad Toll Plaza and caught 5500-litre adulterated milk.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the teams had inspected 32500 litre milk and disposed of more than 147 chemically contaminated milk loaded on different milk supply vehicles.

He said that milk was disposed of over the contamination of polluted water and urea in it and having a low level of Lactometer Reading.

He said that the provincial food regulatory body was vigilantly monitoring the suspicions activities of food business operators. He said "Tainted milk may damage the health of children as well as elders." Dairy safety teams were regularly inspecting the supply across the province.

Irfan Memon appealed the public to report any suspicious activities relatedto food adulteration, especially in milk, pointing out that all the informationreceived would be kept confidential to protect the privacy of informer.