PFA disposes of 7,400-litre contaminated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to supply 7,400 litres of chemically contaminated milk while carrying out a raid near at Thokar Niaz Baig here on Wednesday.

On the tip-off, the dairy safety team conducted a raid and caught a milk-supplying vehicle loaded with thousands of litres of milk, and disposed of on the spot over found milk sample results not up to the mark as per the standards of PFA.

This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik. He said that PFA unearthed a fabricated milk production unit in Depalpur on the information of vehicle driver after an interrogation. During the operation the team had confiscated 175kg skimmed milk powder, 176-litre oil, mixing machine and cylinders.

He said that fabricated milk was produced with the help of substandard ghee, powder and hazardous chemicals. The PFA DG said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk however, the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users' health.

The Authority was fully committed to bringing down the wicked practice of milk adulteration for which PFA would introduce a new system and law to counter them, he said.

He appealed to the masses to inform PFA on 1223 helpline in case of unwholesome food sale in the market.