PFA disposes of 7,900 litres adulterated milk

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Wednesday raided at Sultan and Akber chowk in the premises of City Police station and seized 7,900 litres adulterated milk.

During the raid, the dairy safety team of PFA caught four vehicles loaded with adulterated milk.

The milk was checked through CDR test which proved adulterated with mixing of water and detergents.

The team disposed of milk and cases were registered against them under food purification act.

According to Director General PFA, the raids were being carried out on daily basis against adulteration mafia for provision of quality milk to citizens.

