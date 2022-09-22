PFA disposes of 8,000 litres of adulterated milk

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA)), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets on Thursday, disposed of 8,000 litres of adulterated milk in the Rawalpindi region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA)), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets on Thursday, disposed of 8,000 litres of adulterated milk in the Rawalpindi region.

According to the PFA spokesman, the PFA teams, under the supervision of veterinary specialists, held screening tests on the entry and exit points of the city at Islamabad Toll Plaza.

While checking, the teams tested 15 milk supplier vehicles and found 8,000-litre milk impure. The teams also imposed heavy fines on five milk suppliers for transporting adulterated milk.

He said that PFA was trying to implement a milk pasteurization law to eliminate adulterated milk and asked the residents to get free-of-cost milk testing from PFA.