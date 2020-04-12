UrduPoint.com
PFA Disposes Of 8850 Litre Impure Milk

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

PFA disposes of 8850 litre impure milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 8850 litre adulterated milk and issued warning notices for improvement to many food business operators during an ongoing crackdown against impure milk in Jorian Pull area on Sunday.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon.

He said that the action was taken against milk suppliers on account of adulteration and over failure to meet the food standards.

He said that dairy safety teams had visited 13 milk shops and examined 12270 litre milk to check the quality. He said that milk was disposed of after it was proved thatmilk had contamination of polluted water, urea and harmful chemicals, as well as founda low level of Lactometer Reading.

