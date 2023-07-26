Open Menu

PFA Disposes Of Adulterated Food Items

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of adulterated milk, yogurt, pickle, and other food items during separate operations across the region on Wednesday.

According to PFA sources, the teams were conducting daily bases operations in all cities of the province to discourage the people involved in selling unhygienic food items to the masses.

The food safety teams conducted raids at various food points and checked the quality and cleanliness of the products.

The teams imposed fines on various shops that were manufacturing unhygienic food items and poor cleanliness arrangements. The PFA officials also disposed of adulterated milk, yogurt, pickle, and other food items.

The PFA officials said that a warning has also been issued to various shopkeepers and added that the crackdown would continue on daily bases and strict action would be taken against violators

