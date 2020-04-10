PFA disposes of over 1700 litre contained milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :To control the wicked practice of milk adulteration, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) set up screening picket on Kasur Road Mustafa Abad Toll Plaza and discarded over 1700 litres impure milk.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the action was taken against milk suppliers over adulteration and failure to meet the food standards. He said that dairy safety teams examined 22,500 litre milk loaded on 11 milk carrier vehicles during the operation. The purpose of the operation was to ensure the provision of adulteration-free food and milk to the people.

He said that milk was disposed of after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water, urea and harmful chemicals, as well as found low level of Lactometer Reading.

The director general said that adulteration was a heinous crime and adulterators would be dealt with iron hand.

"The PFA's food safety officers are being sent to the field wearing full protective clothing who are screening the food business operators for COVID-19 with the help of thermal guns along with guiding them to prevent coronavirus," he added.