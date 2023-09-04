PFA disposes of over 300 litres adulterated milk

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) raided and disposed of over 300 litres of adulterated milk.

The PFA Food safety team stopped a vehicle carrying milk during a picket near Fateh Pur Road bypass chowk Azam and seized over 300 litres of adulterated milk and later disposed of the milk.

The water, urea and others were mixed in the milk during the test it was revealed.

PFA conducting raids against adulterators across the province under the directions of DG PFA Raja Jehangir Anwar.

The people could contact on PFA helpline number 1223 free of cost in case of any complaints.