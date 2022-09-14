UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Of Unhygienic Milk

Published September 14, 2022

PFA disposes of unhygienic milk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed of 550 litres of unhygienic milk during an operation near here on Wednesday.

The PFA officials said 20 milk carrying vehicles and 18 shops were checked on Samundri Road and teams seized 550 litres of milk which was, later on,wasted.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 56,000 on three trucks carrying milk and seven shopsfor selling chemically prepared milk.

