PFA disposes off 1,000 kg meat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) In recent operation against food hazards, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed off over 1,000 kg of diseased and pest-infested meat, 900 broken eggs, more than 40 liters of substandard oil & other prohibited items.

Acting under the directives of Director General Asim Javed, crackdown was led by Additional Director Sharjeel Shahid, in collaboration with the Special Meat Safety Team.

During the operation, inspections of 10 food outlets resulted in fines worth Rs 295,000, while one fish point was sealed for severe violations.

Acting on a tip-off, the team intercepted a rickshaw transporting substandard meat which was later inspected by veterinary doctors. Vehicle was confiscated, FIR was registered & supplier was arrested.

The DG revealed that the pest-infested meat was intended for distribution in Lahore and surrounding areas. At the sealed fish point, serious violations were uncovered, including unhygienic conditions and use of substandard oil for frying. Additionally, meat stores were found storing uncovered meat on the ground. A prominent chicken unit was fined Rs 200,000 for violations.