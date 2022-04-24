PFA disposes off 10,000 liters of substandard carbonated drinks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority disposed off 10,000 litres of substandard carbonated drinks and imposed fine Rs 40,000 on an owner of factory at Surij Miani area in city.

According to official sources, working on tip off, a team of PFA raided at a factory and found use of substandard material in carbonated drinks.

Similarly, the cleanliness situation was also very poor in the factory. It was learnt, drinks were being prepared for massive level supply in different cities of south Punjab on occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority, Shoaib Jadoon, remarked that the action against persons involved in manufacturing of substandard material would continue.

"Nobody will be allowed to play with health of citizens," said DG Punjab Food.