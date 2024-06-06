PFA Disposes Off 10,000 Litre Adulterated Milk
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched crackdown against adulteration mafia and seized 10,000 litres adulterated milk which was disposed off later.
PFA food safety team stopped a milk carrying vehicle during a picket at Head Taunsa Sharif to check the milk.
The adulteration of milk as well as deficiencies in fat and natural nutrients. The adulterated milk was disposed off on the spot.
DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said that relentless actions were underway against the adulteration mafia and added that delivery of pure milk to the citizens was the foremost duty of the authority.
APP/hus-sak
