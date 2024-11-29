Open Menu

PFA Disposes Off 100kg Fungus Infected Cheese

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

PFA disposes off 100kg fungus infected cheese

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its operation against violators and disposed 100kgs of fungus infected cheese,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,PFA teams raided on a dairy manufacturing unit and a popular breakfast point,disposed 100 kilograms of fungus-infested cheese and 20 kilograms of expired milk. .

The inspection was conducted on Luddan road and Shah Faisal colony Burewala.

These items were promptly confiscated and destroyed on-site.

The unit was fined Rs 100,000 for breaching food safety regulations.

At the breakfast point,authorities uncovered 22 kilograms of substandard ingredients,including expired spices and unsanitary storage conditions.

Disturbingly,dead flies were discovered in a ghee container,prompting a fine amounting of Rs 30,000.

Director General (DG) PFA Asim Javed,emphasized the agency's commitment to ensuring food safety at every stage, from preparation to distribution.

He said that strict action would be taken against those disregarding food safety rules.

