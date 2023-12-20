PFA disposes off 1100 liters adulterated milk

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Wednesday raided and disposed off 1100 liters of adulterated milk

According to PFA Spokesperson, the food safety team raided at Multan roads and checked the milk-carrying

vehicle.

The adulteration of water,fat and less natural ingredients were found in the milk during test through latest Lactoscan machine.

