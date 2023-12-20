PFA Disposes Off 1100 Liters Adulterated Milk
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 07:49 PM
DGKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Wednesday raided and disposed off 1100 liters of adulterated milk.
According to PFA Spokesperson, the food safety team raided at Multan roads and checked the milk-carrying
vehicle.
The adulteration of water,fat and less natural ingredients were found in the milk during test through latest Lactoscan machine.
