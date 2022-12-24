PFA disposes off 1300 litres adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Saturday has launched crackdown against adulterated milk sellers and disposed off 1300 litres adulterated milk.

Dairy Safety team under the supervision of Director Operations Muzaffargarh region stopped two milk carrying vehicles during the blockade at Jhang road.

The team seized 1300 litres milk which was found lack of natural nutrients and fat. Mixing of detergent and water also found in the milk. The hundred of litres milk was disposed off on the spot after adulteration proved.

In a statement, Director General PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the milky white poison was being supplied to hotels and milk shops in Muzaffargarh city and suburbs. He said that the adulteration of milk would not be tolerated at any cost.