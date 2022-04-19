PFA disposes off 13,000 liters of defective juice, 4,000 kg "paapar"

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed off 13,000 liters of substandard juice and 4,000 kg of "paapar" during inspection in different factories in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed off 13,000 liters of substandard juice and 4,000 kg of "paapar" during inspection in different factories in Multan.

According to official sources, Director General Punjab Food Authority Shoaib Khan Jadoon, conducted raids for continuous 10 hours in different areas of Multan.

He inspected three factories in Industrial Estate and another two factories at Bahawalpur Bypass and Ansari Chowk.

The PFA team disposed of 11,500 liters of of juice for presence of substandard material and expired articles.

He also destroyed 1500 kg of expired pulp.

The director general said that nobody would be allowed to play with health of citizens. There is no space for food mafia in the province, he added.